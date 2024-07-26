WATCH: Ahmed Shehzad drops video of himself getting bowled by a child

Cricketer Ahmed Shehzad came up with a playful way to respond to the trolls who bashed him after a viral video showed him getting bowled out by a local in Chitral.

Taking to Instagram, the former opening batter shared a video, showing him getting dismissed by a child.

Shehzad captioned the video, “If you know you know,” a veiled dig at the social media users who trolled him after a video went viral showing him getting bowled thrice by a local in Chitral.

The latest Instagram video showed Ahmed Shehzad deliberately letting the kid bowling him out multiple times by playing false shots.

The cricketer also pretended to be disappointed with himself as the child celebrated in a cheerful manner.

The viral video also showed Shehzad bowling to the child who smashed him for a couple of boundaries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iahmadshahzad)

It is pertinent to mention that the former opening batter was severely trolled after a video showed him bowled out thrice to a local.

Read more: WATCH: Ahmed Shehzad bowled out thrice by Chitral local

In the viral video, Ahmed Shehzad was seen claiming that he would hit three sixes in the over as the bowler responded by asserting that he would bowl out the national cricketer twice.

The following events saw the local castling Shehzad not twice but thrice as the opening batter struggled to connect the ball while attempting to launch the bowler for six.

Several took aim at Shehzad by mentioning that he continuously criticised Pakistan white-ball skipper Babar Azam, but could not hit a local for six.

It is pertinent to mention that Ahmed Shehzad has played 153 international matches for Pakistan and scored 5,058 runs with 10 centuries and 25 fifties to his name.

His last appearance was in a T20I match against Sri Lanka at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 7, 2019.