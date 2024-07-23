WATCH: Ahmed Shehzad bowled out thrice by Chitral local

Social media users were left stunned after a viral video showed Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad getting bowled thrice by a local in Chitral.

The video showed the opening batter playing cricket with a local named Ibrahim Khan.

In the viral video, Ahmed Shehzad was seen claiming that he would hit three sixes in the over as the bowler responded by asserting that he would bowl out the national cricketer twice.

The following events saw Khan castling Shehzad not twice but thrice as the opening batter struggled to connect the ball while attempting to launch the bowler for six.

Ahmed Shehzad has played 153 international matches for Pakistan and scored 5,058 runs with 10 centuries and 25 fifties to his name.

His last appearance was in a T20I match against Sri Lanka at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 7, 2019.

Earlier this year, Shehzad opened up on his comparison with star Indian batter Viral Kohli, saying that Kohli remains the top player of the current generation and a role model for millions.

According to the batter, Kohli scored many centuries against top-quality sides for a long period of time and remains the best batter in the world.

Last year, Shehzad addressed the question regarding his absence from the franchise leagues around the world.

The right-handed batter had said that he was solely focused on playing for his country and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“I can’t hit six maximums in an over. I am not a power-hitter who is in the demand of cricket leagues around the world,” he said.

“I am currently focused on playing for my country and in PSL. For that, I am working on my game and fitness,” he added.