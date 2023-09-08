Ahsan Khan, Neelam Muneer share an interesting fact

Actors Ahsan Khan and Neelam Muneer are two of the most prolific celebrities. The duo have worked together in hit dramas and films.

There is an intriguing trivia between the two. When we search for Neelam Muneer on Google, Ahsan Khan’s name also pops up with hers.

It was something Ahsan Khan himself wasn’t aware of. He was surprised when the host of a talk show asked about it.

He said it may be because of them working in several projects together.

“I don’t know about it,” he said. “I think it was because we shared the screens in many hit projects. I have worked with her in many films as well.”

When the host asked why it doesn’t happen with other celebrities, the actor said he is not the only one responsible for the projects to be a hit and the audience likes the performance of the stars as a whole.

Ahsan Khan said he has worked with other stars and was a pleasurable experience.

He was last seen in the superhit ARY Digital serial ‘Fraud.’ Neelam Muneer’s performance in ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai‘ was praised by audiences and critics.

