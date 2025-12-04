Viral AI Edits: Hailey Bieber's 'Male' Doppelgänger and Kylie Jenner's TikTok Nod

Without her knowledge, Hailey Bieber gained popularity over the internet recently through viral AI edits. Hailey is married to Justin Bieber and currently has a son named Jack Blues.

Hailey Bieber established the well-known skincare brand Rhode, which has not been sold to Elf for $1 billion. She remains a prominent beauty entrepreneur and the CEO of the company.

Images of Hailey’s male version and TikTok edits featuring the star continue to captivate the online community.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie herself uploaded an AI-generated video of the two models (Hailey and the “male” Hailey) as a pair on her TikTok, in addition to followers already “shipping” a male version of Kylie with Kendall Jenner.

She afterwards reposted another edit of her and the model as a male, which received approximately 630,000 views on the platform.

An X (formerly Twitter) user quipped, writing, “It’s [because] the male version of Hailey Bieber doesn’t exist.”

In fact, many internet users thought that the beauty mogul’s modified face resembled pop vocalist Shawn Mendes. Intriguingly, for the uninitiated, Shawn and Hailey had dated in the past, which he had described as a “zone of limbo.”

It has been rumored that Shawn wrote the famous song “Treat You Better” for the now-married businesswoman.

Hailey has yet to comment on the viral trend, possibly due to her husband’s upcoming pop event in Tokyo, Japan.

Earlier this week, Hailey Bieber was cheering on her friend Kylie Jenner’s rumored ex, Timothée Chalamet, amid breakup speculation.

Over the weekend, the 29-year-old catwalk queen took to her Instagram handle to show subtle support to Timothée’s upcoming film, Marty Supreme.

Hailey posted a mirror selfie of herself wearing a yellow, green, and white Marty Supreme track jacket. Not only Hailey but her husband Justin Bieber also showed his support to the Dune actor as he wore a pink version of the windbreaker.