‘It wasn’t a heart attack…’: Aima Baig shares health update after ‘mini heart attack’

Days after raising concerns among fans regarding her health, singer Aima Baig clarified that she did not suffer a heart attack.

Taking to her Instagram handle with a long post, Aima Baig clarified on Friday morning, that she did not suffer a heart attack, rather it was extreme exhaustion and dehydration, which led to her health deterioration. “It wasn’t a HEART ATTACK (by now people who know me should know i very much tend to use wrong Synonym to describe certain things – sorry my bad),” she noted. “It was more like, extreme exhaustion, lack of sleep, zero food and major dehydration situation – but yes my BP did went up from 88 to 200, which was clearly an emergency scenario.”

“Again it was totally my fault for not taking proper care of my body the way one should. It was my own negligence towards my health – it happened 2-3 weeks ago, when i was travelling like crazy from one place to another w zero amount of sleep, no food and zero intake of any liquid,” she added. “I had forgotten that we all are human at the end of the day – NOT ROBOTS.”

In her post, the ‘Washmallay’ singer, overwhelmed with all the love and concern of her fans, expressed her gratitude to everyone, who reached out, checked up or prayed for her during the health scare.

“ALLHUMDULILLAH i am all recovered, and healthy again. I took some good rest, ate healthy food, and trust me slept for hours since my body was craving all these essentials one needs to nourish and survive in a healthy way. My body’s never felt this energised or nourished in a very long time as it is now,” she concluded.

Sharing the post on her wall, Baig simply captioned, “Thankyou all.”

Meanwhile, the singer is all set to drop her next original single on August 18.