Aima Baig shares her pictures from Australia

Singer Aima Baig shared her pictures from Australia and they are going viral on social media.

The viral pictures on the visual-sharing platform Instagram saw her posing for the clicks in a matching black top, pants and shoes in Melbourne.

Her social media post is a hit with thousands of likes. Instagram showed their love toward the celebrities with their comments.

“Aussie Nights ✨” the caption of her Instagram post read.

Aima Baig also witnessed the riveting ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fixture between Pakistan and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. She shared a picture of her with winning trophy.

Following Pakistan’s defeat to India, she said Green Shirts may have lost the game but will bring the trophy home.

“Tum jeeto ya Haro, Humain tumsay pyaar hai,” she wrote. “Pakistan will take this trophy home IA 🙏

“But apart from everything, it was one of the best experiences of my life, witnessing our Pakistani Cricket team play at the MCG, no matter what the results were and OMG being at one of the world’s biggest cricket stadium was jussssst awesome. ❤️🇵🇰🏏”

