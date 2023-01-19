WATCH: Aima Baig covers Mehdi Hassan’s song ‘Mujhay Tum Nazar Say’

The video of singer Aima Baig singing her version of legendary Ghazal singer Mehdi Hassan’s song ‘Mujhay Tum Nazar Say‘ is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video on Instagram showed Aima Baig singing the song in a green saree. In the caption, the singer wrote that she instantly fell in love with the track the moment she heard it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

Aima Baig’s clip was liked by thousands of Instagram users including fellow celebrities Sadaf Kanwal, Ushna Shah, Adnan Qazi and others.

Related – Aima Baig’s ‘visual commentary’ on her life goes viral

It is pertinent to mention that the song featured in the super hit Pakistan film ‘Doraha’. Moreover, singer Ali Zafar paid tribute to the legend with his version.

Aima Baig has made a name for herself in the music industry with her songs and her cover versions.

Earlier, Aima Baig released her version of Kaifi Khalil’s song ‘Pyar Hua Tha‘. It started with her playing the guitar before singing the song.

The singer said she decided to come up with her cover after the beautiful melody got stuck in her head.

Apart from sharing her music on the visual-sharing interactive platform, the celebrity also shares pictures of herself and her musical endeavours.

Recently, Aima Baig shared pictures of her in a green coloured saree. She posted clicks in one of her previous concerts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

It is to be noted that the celebrity topped Spotify’s most-streamed female artist in Pakistan for 2021.

Comments