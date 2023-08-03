Aima Baig turns head with her latest post

Singer Aima Baig, who is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, broke social media with pictures and videos of her in all-black attire.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Aima Baig shared her eye-catching visuals on the interactive application Instagram. The hit singer said she was letting off Euphoric vibes via her looks and Western black attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

She received love with likes and heartwarming comments on the post. A user told the prolific singer that she was his cause of euphoria. A second user called her a living fairy, whereas a third wrote that the actress resembled American singer Billie Eilish in the pictures.

Aima Baig is one of the most celebrated singers of the country. She has achieved numerous accolades and awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

In 2021, ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha singer became the Swedish music streaming platform Spotify’s most-streamed female artist in Pakistan. The application lauded her for her contribution and amazing work.

The prolific musician had earlier revealed that she worked at a call centre and sold cable connections in the United States to earn extra money.

Earlier, she recalled her being asked out by a 72-year-old man for a date.

Related – Aima Baig reveals her actual age

Aima Baig, speaking in a podcast, revealed that the man wanted to have breakfast with her and offered her pineapple pancakes.

The celebrity said the man insisted on her going on a date as she had never eaten pineapple pancakes.