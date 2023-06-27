Alia Bhatt makes news for the wrong reasons….AGAIN

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is making her Hollywood debut with Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone‘, was brutally trolled after a video of her ‘awkward’ behaviour at a promotional event went viral.

Alia Bhatt, wife of her fell looked restless and fidgeted with her hair as her co-star Gal Gadot spoke about the film.

Her behaviour did not sit well with netizens. She received criticism from social media. Here’s what they said.

A user wrote, “Alia’s body language is Not professional! Deepika, Priyanka, Ali Fazl, everybody has done international interviews and they are a joy to watch. Alia was bad!”

A second stated, “Alia just sitting there like an eye candy serving no purpose.” A third added, “Alia stop touching your hair all the time. It’s so icky.”

Another added, “Alia does NOT fit at all in this..the way the others do their part very natural and professional..Alia is nuts.”

‘Heart of Stone‘ – which release on the OTT platform on August 11 this year – follows Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), an intelligence operative that stands between her powerful global peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.

Alia Bhatt essays Keya Dhawan and Jamie Dornan plays the male protagonist Parker.

The ‘Wonder Woman‘ actor has produced the film with its director Tom Harper. The producer panelists includes Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Julie Lynn and Jaron Varsano.

Steven Price, who composed the music for the Academy Award-winning film ‘Gravity‘ has provided the score.