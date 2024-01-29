‘Pan masala in her mouth…’: Alia Bhatt brutally trolled at Filmfare Awards

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt was brutally trolled once again for her weird and what netizens called ‘cringe’ facial expressions at the Filmfare Awards.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Alia Bhatt bagged her sixth Filmfare Best Actress award at the 69th edition of the prestigious ceremony on Saturday, for her portrayal of Rani Chatterjee, in her maiden Bollywood outing of 2023. She was in the running with the likes of Deepika Padukone [Pathaan], Rani Mukerji [Mrs Chatterjee vs. Norway], Taapsee Pannu [Dunki], Kiara Advani [Satyaprem ki Katha] and Bhumi Pednekar [Thankyou for Coming].

However, more than for her win, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor has given netizens yet another reason to troll her.

In a clip shared on Filmfare’s Instagram account, Bhatt is seen sharing her feelings about her husband Ranbir Kapoor and herself being nominated in the Best Actor category, but it was her expressions while talking on camera which couldn’t let viewers go beyond her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Reacting to the viral video, a social user wrote, “Wtf is with all these weird expressions, no way is this normal,” while another opined, “She looks like she’s on substances the way she moves her jaw constantly gurning and chewing …literally looks like someone high asf.”

“She really needs to work on her speech and expressions. NGL, it feels like a teenager trying too hard to be cool,” one of them advised. A fourth wrote, “Does she have pan masala of Filmfare in her mouth to talk like this!?”

A fifth noted, “There is no etiquette. She should just not open her mouth without a script and a director present before her. Who talks like that???”

‘Uorfi Javed inspired’: Ananya Panday trolled from her international runway debut