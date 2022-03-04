Viral: Alien-like creature found after heavy rain in Sydney

A bizarre and alien-looking creature was found on a street in Sydney after heavy rain. The video of the creature has gone viral.
The East Coast of Australia has witnessed torrential rainfall that has now led to severe flooding in many areas. On February 28, a Sydney man went out for a morning jog and ended up seeing something that shocked him.
Harry Hayes was jogging through Marrickville when he saw an alien-looking creature lying on the ground.
Hayes went on to share a video of the grey-coloured creature with an elephant-like trunk on his Instagram account with a caption: “Found this on the road, wtf is it?”
It remains unknown if the creature was alive as it remained completely immobile even when Hayes poked at it multiple times with a stick.
The video quickly went viral on social media and was shared across platforms. A biologist named Ellie shared the photo and said she could not find any context about the mysterious alien-like creature.
LADbible reached out to the University of Sydney and the University of New South Wales in order to identify the creature. But nothing has been determined so far. Photos of the creature are still doing the rounds and it continues to raise the curiosity of netizens.