Aliya Ali flaunts dashing looks in latest pictures

Actor Aliya Ali looked dashing in her latest pictures on the social media application Instagram.

The pictures showed Aliya Ali posing for the viral pictures in a shalwar kameez. The snaps got thousands of likes from netizens.

The celebrity has a huge fan following on social media. The actor has millions of followers on Instagram. She avails the platform to share visuals of her work, family moments and professional endeavours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aliya Ali was last seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Taqdeer‘ headlined by Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan. She essayed Maheen [sister-in-law of the protagonist, Asad] in the serial.

Her hit dramas include ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai‘, ‘Neeli Zinda Hai‘, ‘Bandhan‘, ‘Tere Dar Per‘ and ‘Dehleez‘.

Aliya Ali will be seen in the highly anticipated ARY Digital drama ‘Mann Aangan‘ she will share the screen with Anmol Baloch, Zain Baig, Imran Aslam, Shazeal Shoukat, Raeed Alam and many others in the drama.

The celebrity spoke about her unexpected journey into the acting industry.

Aliya Ali said that she entered the industry out of nowhere when her sister, a call-centre worker, rang an advertising agency and they told her that they were looking for fresh faces.

Her sister immediately referred her. There she started her showbiz journey.

