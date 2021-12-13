VIRAL: Alizeh Shah falls on the ramp during fashion show

The video of actor Alizeh Shah falling down the ramp during a fashion show went viral across social media platforms.

The clip sees the Dil Mom Ka Diya actor slipping down the ramp, while wearing heavy clothing, after giving a dance performance with singer Shazia Manzoor sang. The veteran singer came to the celebrity’s aid and picked her up.

Alizeh Shah, sharing the picture of her in the attire, said that the incident happened due to confusion between the two.

The celebrity said that she fell for she thought that she to go towards the left while Shazia Manzoor thought that it was the other way round.

The actor added that went on to say that Shazia Manzoor, who she described as a “fireball of energy”, picked her up with love.

She added: “Life is full of ups and downs and some fall too but never think that its over, together we can and we will make a positive difference 💋”

The celebrity has worked in a number of superhit projects namely Dil Mom Ka Diya and Mera Dil Mera Dushman