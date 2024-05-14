35.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
'Still better than…': Alizeh Shah responds to her fashion critics

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
Not new to criticism for her fashion choices, Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah has a message for all her haters after being trolled on her latest look.

Be it her girl-next-door looks or K-pop-inspired beauty, Alizeh Shah manages to grab all the attention and be a topic of discussion on social media, each time she puts her fashion element on display and no different was the case this time, as she attended an awards night in the city.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aliza shah (@alizehshahofficial)

For the fashion and style awards, the ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ actor made a rather daring choice in a black, strapless midi dress, adorned with faux fur, by an unmentioned designer, the fit that reminded netizens majorly of Kylie Jenner’s lion-head dress, for Schiaparelli show last year.

The look was majorly criticized by social users and fashion critics, who dubbed her choice to be influenced by Indian influencer and ‘Bigg Boss’ alum Uorfi Javed.

Reacting to her pictures from the night, a social user wrote, “She just got inspired by Urfi,” while another commented, “I’m going to have nightmares now.”

Someone even remarked that Shah lost her ‘attractiveness’.

However, the celebrity came back at all her haters with a new message on her Instagram stories. Seemingly in response to trolling, she wrote, “Still looked better than people sitting at home typing nonsense.”

Alizeh Shah under fire over her K-pop-inspired look

