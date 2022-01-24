VIRAL: Alizey Feroze drops another family photo

Alizey Feroze Khan, wife of Pakistani actor Feroze Khan treated her followers with yet another picture of their adorable family.

Alizey, the better half of one of Pakistan’s most beloved actors Feroze Khan took to photo and video sharing site Instagram on Sunday afternoon, to post an aesthetic click from a desert with the actor and their son Muhammad Sultan Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syeda Alizey Feroze Khan (@alizeysultankhan)

The picture that garnered thousands of likes on social media was captioned with the Spanish phrase “Amo A Mi Familia ♥️♥️♥️♥️”, which means ‘I love my family’. A number of her followers including fan pages of ‘Ishqiya’ star heaped prayers for the family in the comments section.

Earlier this week, the star wife made a comeback on her Instagram account after a three-month-long hiatus, with a lovely snap of the family of three, giving a break to the separation rumors of the young couple.

The shared picture sees the cute couple with their only child, as they enjoy a family moment, captioned with “Home 🧿♥️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syeda Alizey Feroze Khan (@alizeysultankhan)

Pakistan’s heartthrob got married to Alizey in 2018, and the two welcomed their first child Sultan in the following year. Not just Feroze, but his sisters Humaima and Dua Malik love their sister-in-law equally and often share glimpses from their quality time on social media.

Humaima shared a quick selfie with Mrs. Feroze on her Instagram stories on Thursday night, and captioned it “My Angel”, while resharing it on her account, Alizey wrote, “Thicker than a blood relation”.

