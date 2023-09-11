27.9 C
Watch: Scary yet ‘spectacular’ lightning strike witnessed in India

A video of a scary but “spectacular” lightning strike amid heavy thunderstorms in India is going viral on social media.

A user of the micro-blogging application X, formerly Twitter, shared the video of the moment in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state, on his account. It made a heart sign as shown in the video.

India’s Uttar Pradesh state witnessed heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms. 

Social media users posted pictures and videos of the lightning strikes and rough weather conditions. 

The visuals of streets flooded with rainwater also made rounds on social media platforms. 

Lightning strikes are common in India during the June-September monsoon, crucial to replenishing regional water supplies but also responsible for widespread deaths and destruction each year.

It is pertinent to mention that thousands are killed by lightning strikes each year. 

A heart-stopping video of a man escaping death by narrowly escaping a lightning strike in India went viral on social media.

It showed a lightning bolt striking a street in Attapur. It missed the pedestrian who was going home after running errands.

