Watch: Ammad Alam captivates fans with power-hitting in National T20 Cup 2023

Karachi Whites batter Ammad Alam was trending on social media for his match-winning performance in the National T20 Cup 2023/24 fixture against Sialkot.

Ammad Alam was the wrecker-in-chief for Karachi Whites as the side managed a comfortable six-wicket victory over Sialkot at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

Sialkot scored 165-9 on the back of veteran batter Shoaib Malik’s fifty. He scored 54 off 44 balls with five fours and two maximums to his name.

Sohail Khan took three wickets for Karachi Whites.

Karachi Whites successfully chased the 166-run target set by Sialkot in 18 overs thanks to wicketkeeper Azam Khan’s half-century. The right-handed batter struck six fours and four maximums on his way to an unbeaten 24-ball 59.

Ammad Alam scored 43 off 16 balls with the help of two fours and five maximums.

Mohammad Abbas and Usman Khalid bagged two wickets each for Sialkot.