VIRAL: Anushka Sharma impresses all with cricketing performance

Indian actor Anushka Sharma has got the attention of social media after Twitter posts by BCCI Women about a player of the same name went viral.

India B skipper Anushka Brijmohan Sharma led from the front with her all-round performance against India A in the Women’s Under-19 Challengers Trophy.

Anushka Sharma 5 WICKETS! (9.4-2-16-5), India A 127/9 #U19ChallengerTrophy — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 2, 2021

WICKET! Over: 43.6 Anushka Sharma 72(114) ct & b Chandasi K, India B 188/1 #U19ChallengerTrophy — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 2, 2021

She played a captain’s knock of 72 from 114 deliveries.

Moreover, Anushka Sharma was impressive with the ball as she took finished with five wickets in the game as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

The social media were baffled to see the Twitter post by BCCI Women about the wife of the Indian captain Virat Kohli.

There were several social media users who said that the celebrity can help turn the fortunes of the Indian cricket team in their dismal T20 World Cup campaign at the moment.

Better than other Male Sharma — 👀 (@LivinginPantEra) November 2, 2021

Virat should learn from her 😜😂🤣🤪😅😀 — SRK Salman Fan (@SRKSalmanFan) November 2, 2021

India has lost both of their games in the world championship so far. They suffered a record-setting 10-wicket defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai in October.

They went on to lose against New Zealand by eight wickets in Sharjah on October 31.