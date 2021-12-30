VIRAL: Arif Lohar & son set stage on fire

Punjabi folk singer Arif Lohar along with his youngest son set the stage on fire at a wedding event in the past weekend.

Pakistan’s celebrated Punjabi folk singer, Arif Lohar who was performing at a wedding event in Lahore over the weekend, was joined by his youngest son Alam Lohar for an electrifying stage performance.

The father-son duo sets the stage ablaze as seen in the viral videos doing rounds on social media. Young lad stuns everyone with his skills as he played ‘dhol’ synchronizing with father. Social media users are pleasantly surprised by his talent.

Videos that were shared by a photography page on the photo and video sharing application Instagram went viral on social media. Alam’s zealous solo act was featured in one of the videos that gained thousands of hearts from users of the social app, who have been blessing the young artist with lovely compliments, while others can’t stop gushing over his cuteness.

Another video sees the Lohar boy showing his skills over ‘dhol’ in the background as the veteran sings, and later gave a dynamic ‘bhangra’ show to the audience.

Youngest Lohar seems to have already taken his route towards the family tradition with two elder brothers.

Arif Lohar is an accomplished folk singer of the country best known for his song ‘Jugni’. He has given various hit songs to music lovers and has been awarded several accolades including ‘Pride of Performance’ by President and a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ by Brit Asia TV Music Awards.

