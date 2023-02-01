Arij Fatyma blessed with second child

Congratulations are in store for actor Arij Fatyma and her husband Ozair Ali as the couple were blessed with their second child.

Arij Fatyma announced the arrival of her son Yahya Al via Instagram post. “Welcome to the world Yahya Ali,” the text on the picture read.

She has not shared the baby’s pictures.

The couple tied the knot in an arranged marriage in 2017. She announced the birth of her first child son Isa Ali in 2020.

She takes to Instagram to share heartwarming family pictures.

On the work front, Arij Fatyma is on a hiatus since 2019. Her last on-screen appearance was in the ‘Hassad’. She has starred in superhit dramas ‘Sabz Qadam‘ (2012), ‘Meri Beti‘ (2013), ‘Ishq Parast‘ (2015), ‘Khilona‘ (2015) and ‘Aap Ke Liye‘ (2016).

