WATCH: Armed robbers deprive citizens of cash, valuables

KARACHI: A CCTV footage came to light showing two robbers looting a couple at their doorstep in the vicinity of Karachi’s North Nazimabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per CCTV footage, the couple can be seen leaving on a motorbike when two armed robbers on a motorcycle cornered them right at the doorstep and took away the valuables.

The bandits can be seen forcibly taking the mobile phone, cash, and ladies’ bag. To make matters worse, they also snatched a bag containing baby’s milk from the victim before making their getaway.

The victim can be heard requesting the robbers to spare the bag meant for the child, but the criminals callously ignored his pleas.

During the incident, a female family member is seen speaking but is discouraged from intervening by the victim himself.

The footage clearly shows the face of the armed bandits, which can play a vital role assisting the police to nab the robbers.