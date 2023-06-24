‘Munna Bhai 3’ is ….: Arshad Warsi

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, best known for playing the beloved gangster Sarkeshwar “Circuit” Sharma in the ‘Munna Bhai‘ film franchise, said ‘Munna Bhai 3‘ may not happen.

Arshad Warsi – in an interview with the Indian news agency India Today – said the cancellation could be the “weirdest thing” as the project has actors, a director, a producer and audiences on board.

“‘Munna Bhai 3‘ may not happen,” he said. “This is the weirdest thing. We have a director who wants to make it, a producer who wants to produce it, an audience who wants to see it, actors who want to act in it and still it is not happening.”

The ‘Jolly LLB‘ star added that director Rajkumar Hirani has three “brilliant” scripts but is unsatisfied as he is a “perfectionist”.

“So, till the time he is not 100-200 per cent sure of the script, he won’t start it. When you ask him, he will always say yes, never says no. He will say ‘main kar raha ho.. ek baar script fix ho jaaye na, mujhe yeh pasand nahi woh pasand nahi’. Once he crosses that stage, he will start,” he said.

The franchise – starring Sanjay Dutt as beloved goon Murali Prasad Sharma, aka Munna Bhai – has seen the release of two films.

The first movie, titled ‘Munna Bhai MBBS‘, followed Munna enrolling himself in a medical college to fulfil his father’s dream of him being a doctor. He drives Dr Asthana (Boman Irani) up the wall for berating him in front of his family.

Sanjay Dutt reprised the role in the sequel ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai‘. This time, the goon falls in love with radio jockey Jhanvi (Vidya Balan) but lies to her about being a true Gandhian. After his lie gets caught, he changes his nature and starts helping people.

Munna and Circuit are two of the most iconic characters in the Bollywood industry. Their jokes and friendship goals are often being talked about by fans and film lovers.