Teaser of highly-anticipated ARY Digital serial ‘Taqdeer’ released

The teaser of the highly-anticipated ARY Digital serial Taqdeer starring Sami Khan and Alizeh Shah has been released.

The cast of Taqdeer features Sami Khan, Alizeh Shah, Zain Afzal, Asim Mehmood, Javed Sheikh, Bahroz Sabzwari, Maryam Noor, Alia Ali and Khalid Anam.

The teaser showed Alizeh Shah standing next to her car which broke down during rain. Sami Khan looks at her from a telephone booth and comes to help.

He is then seen proposing to her.

The teaser ends with Sami Khan and Alizeh Shah standing outside court. He walks away from her as she cries.

It is pertinent to mention that Alizeh Shah, who played a leading role in Mera Dil Mere Dushman, had shared pictures of her from the sets of Taqdeer.

Sami Khan is currently seen in Pyar Deewangi Hai. The cast includes Neelam Muneer, Shuja Asad, Gul-e-Rana and others. The project is directed by Aabis Raza and written by Misbah Ali Syed.

