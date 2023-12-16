Asad Shafiq recalls hilarious incident in New Zealand

Former Pakistan batter Asad Shafiq recalled a hilarious incident involving him and compatriot Azhar Ali in New Zealand.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Asad Shafiq opened up about the funny incident that happened to them in the ARY News show ‘Bouncer‘. He recalled him and Azhar Ali going to a restaurant in New Zealand and returning by walking as there was no transport to take them there.

He added that a car, driven by a woman, passed by a petrol station and a big and beautiful husky dog was in it. He said they were impressed by the animal’s looks and stared at it in admiration.

He said the woman did not like it, and a man, who could have been her husband or any other intoxicated person, came from behind at started screaming at them.

Asad Shafiq said they had to make a run for it.

نیوزی لینڈ اسٹیڈیم کی کار پارکنگ میں ایسا کیا ہوا جو اسد شفیق کی دوڑیں لگ گئیں؟#ARYNews @Shoaib_Jatt pic.twitter.com/V0XrG5cIZ9 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) December 16, 2023

The cricketer also opened up on retiring at the age of 37. The former batter said every player knows his capability and it felt that it was the right time to bid farewell and try other things in life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asad Shafiq (@asadshafiqofficial)

Asad Shafiq said a player is bound to be fit and perform at the level of playing international cricketers. He said he was giving solid performances and could have played for another one to one-and-a-half years.

The former cricket said he decided to bid farewell to the game after consulting with family members and friends.

Asad Shafiq added that being part of Pakistan’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 squad was his career highlight.

It is pertinent to mention that Asad Shafique played 140 international fixtures and scored 4,660 runs with 12 centuries to his name.

Related – “My competition is with me”: Asad Shafiq