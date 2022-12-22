VIRAL: Asif Ali plays blistering knock, makes 41 off 13 balls

Video of Pakistan batter Asif Ali’s blistering batting for Hobart Hurricanes against Sydney Sixers in their Big Bash League 2022 fixture is going viral.

The viral video showed Asif Ali hitting Sydney Sixers bowlers on all parts of the ground. He top-scored with 13-ball 41 in the fixture with the help of four boundaries and three sixes.

Asif Ali’s blistering knock went in vain as Hobart Hurricanes suffered a narrow six-run defeat against Sydney Sixers.

The three-time champions, batting first, scored 137-6 in their allotted 14 overs. Wicketkeeper Josh Philippe scored 43 from 21 balls after hitting four fours and a six.

Kurtis Patterson and Hayden Kerr scored 38 and 32.

Patrick Dooley and Shadab Khan picked up two wickets for the Hurricanes.

SHADAB KHAN! That is fully horizontal. Scorchers need 14 from the final over #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/lCd2Av824h — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 19, 2022

Hobart Hurricanes made 131-7. Apart from Asif Ali, Ben McDermott, captain Matthew Wade, Shadab Khan and D’Arcy Short scored 17, 15, 14 and 13.

Hayden Kerr and Sean Abbott picked up two wickets. Todd Murphy, Naveen-ul-Haq and Steve O’Keefe dismissed one Hobart batter each.

