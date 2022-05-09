Teaser for Avatar: The Way of Water is here

The teaser for the action film Avatar’s sequel Avatar: The Way of Water was released on Monday.

Avatar: The Way of Water tells the story of protagonist Jake Sully who is living with his family on Pandora planet. However, he has to team up with his love interest Neytiri and the Na’vi race to battle a returning enemy who they are quite familiar with.

“Wherever we go, this family is our fortress.” Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for #Avatar: The Way of Water. Experience it only in theaters December 16, 2022. pic.twitter.com/zLfzXnUHv4 — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 9, 2022

Here’s how social media reacted to it.

It looks really good people Shouldn’t underestimate James Cameron — D🅰️z4nn (@D4hz4hn) May 9, 2022

Can’t believe people still care about this franchise. I thought it was quietly canceled years ago.

Probably not gonna watch it. I couldn’t remember much of the first movie 2 weeks after watching it, and I don’t care enough to remind myself of the mediocre plot of a vfx showcase. — DragonxFlutter (@DragonxFlutter) May 9, 2022

these shots from the Avatar 2 teaser in particular I found to be very technically impressive, the water interaction is flawless and the skin feels real in all levels of light pic.twitter.com/KwlpXqVhTQ — ッ 𝘴𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘫𝘢𝘮 (@SpvceJamTwo) May 8, 2022

Anyone else kinda meh about that Avatar teaser trailer? Or have I just become so jaded by CG spectacle that I’m just not that impressed? — R. B. “Cynlan” LeMoyne (@RBLeMoyne) May 9, 2022

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana will play the central roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri respectively. Academy Award winner Kate Winslet will be seen as Ronal.

The supporting cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Oona Chaplin, Jemaine Clement, Stephen Lang, Chloe Coleman, Edie Falco and others.

The film is set to release worldwide on December 16 this year.

James Cameron is returning to direct the Avatar sequel. He has co-written the film along with Josh Friedman. The director has also co-produced the film alongside Jon Landau, Peter M. Tobyansen, David Valdes and Brigitte Yorke.

