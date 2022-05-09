Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Teaser for Avatar: The Way of Water is here

The teaser for the action film Avatar’s sequel Avatar: The Way of Water was released on Monday.

Avatar: The Way of Water tells the story of protagonist Jake Sully who is living with his family on Pandora planet. However, he has to team up with his love interest Neytiri and the Na’vi race to battle a returning enemy who they are quite familiar with.

Here’s how social media reacted to it.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana will play the central roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri respectively. Academy Award winner Kate Winslet will be seen as Ronal.

The supporting cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Oona Chaplin, Jemaine Clement, Stephen Lang, Chloe Coleman, Edie Falco and others.

The film is set to release worldwide on December 16 this year.

James Cameron is returning to direct the Avatar sequel. He has co-written the film along with Josh Friedman. The director has also co-produced the film alongside Jon Landau, Peter M. Tobyansen, David Valdes and Brigitte Yorke.

