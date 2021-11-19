VIRAL: Ayeza Khan demands fans’ opinion over new hairstyle

Actor Ayeza Khan shared the latest picture of her in a new hairstyle on Instagram and it has gone viral.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho star looked stunning in her close up picture. She asked her fans to give their honest opinions about her new hairstyle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

“Hey guys! So you know that I’m really proud of my kalay lambay baal (black long hair) but I’ve been thinking of cutting them short for some time now and I finally did ittt!!!” the caption read.

She added: “But mujhy ap logon k honest opinions chahiye (but I want your honest opinions). So comment below and let me know!!”

Read More: Ayeza Khan shares childhood pictures on Instagram

Her Instagram post got millions of views.

She has worked in superhit projects namely Kahani Aik Raat Ki, Mera Saaein 2, Aks, Pyarey Afzal, Koi Chand Rakh, Meray Paas Tum Ho and Thora Sa Haq.

The celebrity is one of the most followed celebrities on social media in Pakistan. Her Instagram profile alone has at least 10.3 million followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

She had achieved the landmark in September this year.

The Pakistani actress regularly updates the fans with family pictures along with her photoshoots and behind the scenes of her projects.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!