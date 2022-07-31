Ayeza Khan shares pictures from US trip

Actor Ayeza Khan shared pictures from her family vacation in the United States and they are going viral.

The pictures show the celebrity couple enjoying their outing in the United States on the visual sharing platform. Thousands and millions of netizens liked the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Meray Paas Tum Ho actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application earlier this week and shared a picture gallery of the family’s day out at a theme park, Sesame Place on the outskirts of Pennsylvania.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Ayeza Khan, who has more than 12 million followers on Instagram, posted a boomerang clip of herself on a trampoline as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

The actress tied the knot with the heartthrob Danish Taimoor back in 2014 and has two children. She gave birth to Hoorain in 2015 and Rayan in 2017.

Related – Learn to keep your private life private, says Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan has proved her mettle in the drama and film industry with her versatile roles in several superhit projects. Her work in the projects has earned praise from both critics and fans.

Her hit serials and films include Mere Paas Tum Ho, Koi Chand Rakh, Kahani Aik Raat Ki, Mera Saaein 2, Aks, Pyarey Afzal, Ho Mann Jahan and Thora Sa Haq.

Comments