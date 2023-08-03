Azekah Daniel is a sight to behold in latest post

Actress and model Azekah Daniel floored social media with her Kaghan Valley trip pictures.

The ‘Cheekh‘ star spent leisure time at the Lulusar-Dudipatsar National Park. The actress, dressed in all-black, enjoyed herself at the exotic location.

Azekah Daniel said she liked the place and could willingly waste her time there.

The clicks sent netizens over the moon. Her posts received countless likes and heartwarming comments from fans and admirers.

Boasting two million Instagram followers, Azekah Daniel is one of the most followed celebrities on the visual-sharing platforms. She treats her admirers with snippets and glimpses into her personal and professional life.

Recently, she shared captivating pictures of her in a shiny black kurta. Moreover, the celebrity turned heads with her Skardu trip clicks.

Azekah Daniel has proven herself as a force to be reckoned with in the showbiz industry. Her portrayal of leading and supporting characters earned her recognition by audiences and critics.

The actress stole the show with her performance in the latest outing ‘Ishq Hai’. Her hit dramas also include ‘Dunk‘, ‘Cheekh‘, and ‘Balaa‘ and others.

The actress had previously made interesting comments on the showbiz industry. She said it is full of “useless” people.

She added that award shows are pre-decided and selfishness is necessary for a star to succeed in the showbiz industry.