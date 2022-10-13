Azekah Daniel shares pictures of Skardu trip

Actor Azekah Daniel shared pictures of her Skardu trip and they are going viral on social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral pictures see her posing for pictures in a stylish dark blue top and matching jeans at an exotic location.

The Balaa star penned a heartwarming caption. It read, “The mind is it’s own place and in itself can make a heaven of hell and a hell of heaven💕”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azekah (@azekah.daniel)

Her latest Instagram post was liked by her countless fans. She got love from netizens with their feedback. Here’s what they wrote.

“Your captions are more beautiful than heavens!😭❤❤ they show your beautiful and impressive mindset❤️”

“I really love your smile 😍❤️”

“What an abundance of beauty you are😍❤️”

Azekah Daniel is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram with close to two million followers. She avails the interactive platform to share pictures and videos of herself, her family moments and professional work.

Related – Azekah Daniel speaks up on what makes her happy

Earlier, the celebrity became talk of the town with picture of her in a white shalwar kurta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azekah (@azekah.daniel)



On the work front, Azekah Daniel last received acclaim for her portrayal of Naina in the drama serial ‘Ishq Hai’. Some of her prominent performances came in superhit plays including ‘Dunk’, ‘Cheekh‘, ‘Balaa‘, ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘ among several others.

Comments