WATCH: Overjoyed Babar celebrates Saim Ayub’s maiden Test wicket in PAK v BAN game

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam was pumped after his Peshawar Zalmi teammate Saim Ayub claimed his maiden Test wicket in their match against Bangladesh on Friday.

After skipper Shan Masood handed the ball to Ayub to bowl the 73rd over, the young talent was hit for a boundary on the very first ball.

However, he then delivered a couple of dot balls to star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who mistimed a stroke on the fourth delivery and the ball went straight into the hands of Pakistani skipper Shan Masood.

An overjoyed Saim Ayub was joined by Babr Azam as they jumped in jubilations and celebrated the crucial wicket, Ayub’s maiden wicket in Tests.

Pakistan had declared their first inning on 448/6, as wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 171.

After a horrible start which saw Pakistan lose three wickets inside nine overs on Day 1 of the first PAK v BAN Test, Saim Ayub and vice-skipper Saud Shakeel built a crucial partnership to help Pakistan stabilise their inning.

Pakistan lost opening batter Abdullah Shafique (2) in the fourth over after Zakir Hasan took a spectacular flying catch off Hasan Mahmud.

Skipper Shan Masood (6) and star batter Babar Azam (0) fell prey to Shoriful Islam, leaving Pakistan reeling at 16-3.

Saim and Saud then raised 98 runs off 138 deliveries before Saim Ayub (56) was picked up at slips by Mehidy Hasan off Hasan Mahmood’s delivery.