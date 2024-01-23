Watch: Babar Azam’s match winning performance in BPL 2024

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was the star performer for Rangpur Riders in their four-wicket win over Sylhet Sixers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 fixture at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

There was excitement in the air especially when Rangpur Riders captain Nurul Hasan Sohan said “King Babar is in for the match.”

Babar Azam was exceptional in the field as he got Dushan Hemantha run out with a direct hit from the boundary line.

Babar Azam received thunderous applause when he came out to bat. He treated the crowd to delightful shots and scored an unbeaten half-century to anchor his side to victory.

Sylhet Sixers put on a disappointing performance with the bat as they managed just 120-8 in their 20 overs. Benny Howell and Ben Cutting scored 37 runs each.

Ripon Mondol and Mahedi Hasan took two wickets each for Rangpur Riders.

Rangpur Riders found themselves in trouble at 39-6 in the seventh over in chase of 121-run target but Babar Azam and Azmatullah Omarzai anchored their side to victory with their splendid knocks.

Babar Azam’s 56-run knock came off 49 balls and included six boundaries.

The star batter put on an 86-run partnership with Azmatullah Omarzai, who struck 35-ball 47 with two fours and three sixes to his name.

Dushan Hemantha was the pick of Sylhet bowlers as he returned with figures of 3-20 in his allotted four overs.

