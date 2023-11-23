Watch: Babar Azam has a hilarious nickname for Saud Shakeel

Pakistan batters Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel made news over a hilarious moment ahead of the three-match Test series against hosts Australia.

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel are part of Pakistan’s 18-member squad that play five-day matches in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.

🚨 SQUAD ANNOUNCED 🚨 Our 18-member squad for the three-match Test series against Australia 🇵🇰 Read more ➡️ https://t.co/eHP9NXPkOu#AUSvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/ioKnv0cBxJ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 20, 2023



Pakistan team are undergoing a training camp ahead of the Test series in Rawalpindi and players are taking part in batting, bowling and fielding drills.

Batter Imam-ul-Haq and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf are not part of the camp as they are busy with their wedding preparation.

During a training session, Babar Azam and Sauf Shakeel shared a hilarious moment during catching practice. When the latter takes a catch, the former calls him “Chota Don”.

From now on, Saud Shakeel is a chota don. Babar gave a new nickname to Saud Shakeel. 🥹😂#BabarAzam𓃵 #SaudShakeel pic.twitter.com/xcNRf8flkz — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) November 23, 2023

The three-match Test series will be Pakistan’s first international assignment since the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. The bilateral tournament commences on December 14 at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

The second game is scheduled to be played on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third Test on January 3.

Pakistan will play a five-match T20I series against New Zealand after the Test series against Australia.

