Remember Salman Khan’s co-star Munni from ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’? Here’s what she looks like now

Salman Khan’s adorable co-star Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ made a rare appearance and fans cannot contain their excitement at the unbelievable transformation.

In a video posted by an Indian paparazzo account on the social site Instagram, the young starlet, who made her Bollywood debut in Khan-starrer at the age of 7, as a mute Pakistani girl, was seen outside a Kathak institute over the weekend.

Dressed in a simple, printed kurta and purple pajama, Malhotra paused to pose for the shutterbugs and flashed a big smile, while waving to them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The clip is now doing rounds on social media and netizens are stunned at this incredible transformation of her, from a sweet-looking child to a grown-up teen.

Reacting to the Instagram post, a user wrote, “Munni badi ho gayi (Munni has grown up),” while another noted, “She is so pretty girl.” Several also drew comparisons between Malhotra and Indian TV actor Disha Parmar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshaali Malhotra (@harshaalimalhotra_03)

As for ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ (2015), the comedy-drama flick, starring Salman Khan and child star Harshaali Malhotra along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor, was written and directed by Kabir Khan. The film was a huge commercial success and received widespread acclaim from critics upon release.

The sequel to the title was announced in 2021.

