VIRAL: Bald man chases wig blew off by Storm Eunice winds

A video of a bald man chasing his wig after it was got blew from his head due to strong wind from Storm Eunice is viral across social media.

The funny moment took place when Simon Wilkes from Devon in England stood in a car park when his wig came off his head because of the strong wind gust in Barnstaple. He is then seen chasing it as they go out of the camera’s focus.

It is pertinent to mention that the Atlantic storm battered northwestern Europe with record winds of up to 122 miles per hour, killing at least nine people, knocking out power for tens of thousands and shredding the roof of London’s O2 Arena.

Storm Eunice, which brewed in the central Atlantic and was spun up from the Azores towards Europe by the jet stream, posed a danger to life, Britain’s Meteorological Office said.

Planes were buffeted so strongly by gusts at some British airports that pilots were forced to abandon landings. A live stream of Heathrow Airport’s runway was being watched by more than 200,000 people online.

A total of 436 flights were cancelled across the United Kingdom amid record winds from storm Eunice, according to Cirium data.

