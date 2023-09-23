29.9 C
Watch: Bangladesh cricket team win hearts with sportsmanship spirit

Hosts Bangladesh were lauded for its sportsman spirit during the second ODI against New Zealand after a ‘Mankad’ incident at Mirpur, Dhaka on Saturday.

In the 45th over of the New Zealand innings, Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud Mankad (run-out by the bowler at the non-striker’s end just before bowling the delivery) Ishi Sodhi.

Replays showed that Ish Sodhi was out of his crease and was judged run out by umpire Marais Erasmus. The latter took the gesture like a champ, and headed towards the dressing room with a smile.

However, there was drama as Bangladesh captain Litton Das and pacer Hasan Mahmud called Ish Sodhi back to bat. The latter returned and hugged the bowler in delight.

Netizens expressed delight over Bangladesh captain Litton Das’ gesture towards the New Zealand side.

Ish Sodhi went on to score 35 from 39 balls with the help of three sixes.

It is pertinent to mention that Mankad has been at the centre of controversy in recent times. There are divided opinions on whether it is in sportsmanship.

Related – Cricket law-makers call for calm as ‘Mankad’ debate heats up

