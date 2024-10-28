VIDEO: Teenage boy hit by train while making video

A teenage Bangladeshi boy narrowly escaped a fatal accident as he was hit by a fast-moving train while recording a video on a railway track.

According to local media, 14-year-old boy, identified as Lakhon, was injured when he was struck by a train while making a social media video on a railway track in Rangpur’s Singimara Bridge.

In a video, it can be seen that a group of teenagers were filming a video, unaware of the approaching train. The horrifying incident was captured on camera and has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the boys posing on the track before the train suddenly appears, hitting Lakhon and leaving him critically injured. Lakhon was rushed to Rangpur Medical College and is currently undergoing neurosurgery.

Read More: Teenage girl falls from 6th floor while ‘making’ reel

In an earlier incident, a bus driver’s hobby of making Instagram reel while driving turned deadly when a viral video showed him hitting a bullock cart killing two bulls and injuring the farmers.

The tragic incident occurred in Hubli city of India’s Karnataka state when the driver’s focus was on making the reel without paying full attention to the road ahead, an Indian media outlet reported.

The video of the incident, which soon went viral, showed the bus driver sitting behind the wheel as a person continued to make a reel.

The video showed the bus travelling on a busy road for several kilometers as the person filmed the bus driver.