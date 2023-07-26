Video of giant Barbie next to Burj Khalifa goes viral

‘Barbie‘ continues to make headlines as a video of the Mattel doll standing next to the iconic Burj Al Khalifa in Dubai is going viral on social media.

The viral video, created by the creative director of Eye Studio Juhi Rupani, showed Barbie coming out of its pink package and standing next to the skyscraper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eye Studio| Creative Content & Social Media Agency👁️ (@eyestudioae)

Juhi Rupani said she did not expect positive reviews at a timultous scale.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. We are a boutique social media agency in Dubai and we’ve never, ever seen this kind of reaction to any of our content,” she said.

She added that her company explores trending topics for creating content.

“As a social media agency, we’re always thinking about what’s trending, and everyone is currently talking about Barbie. So we thought of doing something around an iconic product and putting her next to the most iconic landmark in Dubai,” she said.

She said the video was the organization’s most watched content.

‘Barbie‘ movie follows the doll who suddenly has an existential crisis in the middle of a dance number. That leads to a sequence of events that take her out of her perfect pink plastic world, forcing her into the real human world.

It became the number one movie of the year based on domestic opening weekend sales, beating the $146.4 million haul for the April release ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie‘.

The record-breaking debut of ‘Barbie‘ at cinemas over the weekend landed higher than initial estimates with $162 million in ticket sales in the United States and Canada, distributor Warner Bros said on Monday.