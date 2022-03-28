Monday, March 28, 2022
VIRAL: IPL match with plastic chairs angers Indians

Social media users expressed their anger toward the BCCI for making the crowd sit on plastic chairs in an IPL match.

A report by a foreign news agency stated that the tickets for the IPL fixture – played at the Brabourne Stadium – cost INR3,000.

However, the fans were not happy with the arrangements by the Indian cricket board as they paid increased prices to watch the game.

Here’s what netizens said.

The report mentioned that the stadium the Board of Control for Cricket in India does not own the stadium and is not responsible for its development.

