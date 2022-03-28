VIRAL: IPL match with plastic chairs angers Indians

Social media users expressed their anger toward the BCCI for making the crowd sit on plastic chairs in an IPL match.

A report by a foreign news agency stated that the tickets for the IPL fixture – played at the Brabourne Stadium – cost INR3,000.

IPL is claimed to be the biggest market in terms of investment of money whereas the other side of the story tells installation of plastic chairs in the stadium during #IPL2022!BCCI should make a little investment for indian cricket fans aswell who for wrong reason advocate BCCI🤭 pic.twitter.com/spq6h90i0H — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) March 28, 2022

However, the fans were not happy with the arrangements by the Indian cricket board as they paid increased prices to watch the game.

Here’s what netizens said.

Half of the stands don’t even have a roof, and not the forget the temperature can go up to 38°C. Since, the ground and the operations staff already knew that matches would be hosted here, a lot better could have been done. — Prajakta (@18prajakta) March 27, 2022

A Chaadar on Ground would have been more better… Humare Paiso se Aish karenge aur hume aise treat karenge ye saare… #BoycottIPL — Beauty Singh (@BeautyS08380049) March 27, 2022

The report mentioned that the stadium the Board of Control for Cricket in India does not own the stadium and is not responsible for its development.

