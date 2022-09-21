Bear enters shop and eats snacks, candy; video goes viral

A video of a bear eating snacks and candy bars after coming into a store is going viral on social media platforms.

The viral video showed the animal making its way into the shop in Olympic Valley in California in the United States and helping itself to the food.

The shop’s cashier Christopher Kinson, in an interview with a foreign news channel, said the bear was much larger in real life.

“Initially I was surprised,” he told the media. “I see the door open, and I don’t see a torso and I am like ‘oh my god…It’s a bear. The videos really don’t do it justice. The bear was about 20% to 30% bigger in real life.'”

He added, “I always kept my distance and I had the back door near me so I could escape if it charged me. I was scared initially, but they just want to eat. You always have to be careful though. We don’t know how exactly they are thinking. Initially, I was scared, but after 15, 20 seconds, I was fine.”

There are countless videos of bears appearing at unusual places to help itself to food.

Earlier, An amusing video seeing a bear eating cupcakes after crashing a two-year-old boy’s birthday party is going viral on social media.

The viral video saw the grizzly bear helping himself to the delicacy at the table.

Rauf and Laura Majidian, speaking with a foreign news agency, said they were hosting a birthday party for their son Cyrus, outside their house in West Harford.

The bear came towards the house from the woods. The parents and adults rushed the kids to their home in panic. However, the animal had come to have birthday cupcakes.

