Watch: Fire destroys Beyonce’s childhood home

A video of music sensation Beyonce’s childhood home being destroyed by a fire on Monday is going viral on social media.

A report by a US news agency stated that Beyonce lived in the two-storey house in Houston, Texas, till she was five years old. A couple and their two children reside there currently.

The fire reportedly erupted at 2 a.m. on Monday. The viral video of the incident showed the house going up in flames.

The Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze in 10 minutes.

Justin Barnes, Chief of the Houston Fire Department, lauded responders for resolving the situation before things could get worse.

“They did a great job,” he was quoted saying in the report. “I’m going to say in less than 10 minutes, we had a really good grip on this fire. Most of the damage was limited to the second story.

“However, the investigation to determine the cause of the fire is still underway.”

There were no casualties as the residents had evacuated from the burning house on time.

It is pertinent to mention that tour guide Keith Rosden told the UK news agency Daily Mail that the house is special for Beyonce’s fans as it is her birthplace.

“This is one of the two most popular stops on the tour, the other being the home on Parkwood, where the family lived after moving out of the Rosedale home. Almost 100% of people get out for me to take their photo, to take selfies,” he said.