Watch: Bizarre double-review ends in Niroshan Dickwella’s dismissal in LPL

Galle Marvels skipper Niroshan Dickwella was given out in a bizarre incident during Qualifier 1 of the Lankan Premier League (LPL) 2024 against Jaffna Kings.

In the July 18 game at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Alex Hales and Niroshan Dickwella opened the inning for Marvels after Jaffna Kings posted a total of 177 runs on the board.

They scored 29 runs in 2.1 over, with both looking intent to build a big partnership in the chase.

However, Niroshan Dickwella was dismissed in the third over in a series of incident that unfolded after he mistakenly reviewed a decision.

The incident unfolded on the second ball of the third over when Dickwella went for a lap shot while facing Azmatullah Omarzai.

However, he missed the ball and the bowler along with wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis appealed for a caught-behind.

The umpire termed it not out, but the left-handed batter went for the review as he felt that the umpire had given out.

The review was not considered as the umpire gave him not-out, however, it gave ample time to Omarzai and Mendis to go for a review of their own.

The subsequent review revealed that the batter had gloved it straight behind the wicket.

Dickwella scored just nine runs off four balls with the help of two fours, leaving Galle Marvels on 29 for the loss of one wicket.

His wicket did not cost the team much as his batting partner Alex Hales scored a valued 36-run inning, followed by a fiery partnership between Tim Seifert and Janith Liyanage.

Both batters smashed half-centuries and added 92 runs for the third wicket, helping Marvels chase the target within 18.1 overs.

Following the game, Niroshan Dickwella said that he did not notice that the umpire gave him not out and he went for the DRS.

“I thought I was given OUT caught behind, I didn’t see the umpire and saw that they were celebrating, I felt it hit my arm and that’s why I went for the review,” he added.