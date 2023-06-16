30.9 C
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Bleeding pilot lands plane safely after bird strike, video goes viral

A bleeding pilot landed his aircraft safely after a bird strike and the video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Breaking Aviation News & Videos shared the video on Twitter.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Half the bird’s body was dangling down the cockpit of the aircraft. There were blood stains on the hands and sleeves of pilot Ariel Valiente.

There was blood oozing out of the pilot’s forehead. He went on with his duties and landed the plane despite the injuries. He was safe in the incident.

Netizens lauded the pilot for dealing with the grave situation with their statements.

It is pertinent to mention that pilots have shown exceptional flying skills to land their planes safely after deadly bird strikes.

Recently, a plane of a private airline suffered a bird strike while landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi and narrowly escaped a crash.

Related – PIA planes suffered 29 bird strikes in five months

According to details, the private airline’s flight QR610 was carrying 160 passengers from Qatar’s Doha to Karachi when a bird hit its engine.

The pilot informed Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) Air Traffic Control about the bird strike. Meanwhile, the pilot succeeded in landing the plane back at the airport safely.

