Bleeding pilot lands plane safely after bird strike, video goes viral

A bleeding pilot landed his aircraft safely after a bird strike and the video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Breaking Aviation News & Videos shared the video on Twitter.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Pilot safely lands his plane after a huge bird struck his windshield in the Los Ríos Province, Ecuador. Ariel Valiente was not injured during the incident. pic.twitter.com/Rl3Esonmtp — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 15, 2023

Half the bird’s body was dangling down the cockpit of the aircraft. There were blood stains on the hands and sleeves of pilot Ariel Valiente.

There was blood oozing out of the pilot’s forehead. He went on with his duties and landed the plane despite the injuries. He was safe in the incident.

Netizens lauded the pilot for dealing with the grave situation with their statements.

and has time to film himself.. amazing — Ricardo V (@RicardoVerdeNL) June 15, 2023

WOW — lucy fair (@lucyfair01) June 15, 2023

Such a brave pilot. Weldon. — Sachidananda Paul (@Sachida24566202) June 16, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that pilots have shown exceptional flying skills to land their planes safely after deadly bird strikes.

Recently, a plane of a private airline suffered a bird strike while landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi and narrowly escaped a crash.

According to details, the private airline’s flight QR610 was carrying 160 passengers from Qatar’s Doha to Karachi when a bird hit its engine.

The pilot informed Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) Air Traffic Control about the bird strike. Meanwhile, the pilot succeeded in landing the plane back at the airport safely.