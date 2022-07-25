Indian actor Rakhi Sawant beats journalist, video goes viral

The video of Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant beating a journalist during a function is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed the Main Hoon Na star posing for the paparazzi with her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. A journalist there told her he heard the couple had broken up.

She rushed towards him and started beating him.

Rakhi Sawant is no stranger when it comes to pulling off publicity stunts. Previously, the actor left her in-flight co-passengers in panic with her wish to fly a plane.

The viral video shared by Rakhi on Instagram saw her saying “Today, I am thinking that I should become a pilot and fly this plane,” before she turned to the passengers for permission.

“Friends, what do you say?” she questioned, as panicked passengers on board quickly screamed ‘Nahin'(No) in response.

The actor and dancer had ended her marriage with Ritesh Singh in February.

“Dear fans and well wishers,” she wrote on Instagram. “Just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways.

“After the Bigg Boss show, a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately.”

She wished Ritesh Singh the best in life but she had to focus on her work and keeping her healthy and happy.

