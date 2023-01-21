Sonali Bendre wows netizens with throwback video

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre’s throwback video from the 90s is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Sonali Bendre shared the viral video on her Instagram account. The throwback clip was a collection of her videos from that decade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

The clip has around 200,000 like from Instagrammers which included her co-celebrities.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity around more than four million followers. She shares her personal and professional pictures and videos for the fans through the platform.

Earlier, the picture of her flaunting elegance in eastern wear went viral. Moreover, she won hearts with images of her in a dashing red outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

Sonali Bendre made her debut in 1994’s Aag, for which won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for his performance.

The actor went on to work in prolific films ‘Diljale‘, ‘Sapoot‘, ‘Duplicate‘, ‘Major Saab‘, ‘Sarfarosh‘, ‘Chal Mere Bhai‘, ‘Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai‘ and ‘Dhai Akshar Prem Ke‘.

Sonali Bendre took a break from the showbiz industry in 2004 but returned in 2021 as a judge for a talent show, after battling cancer.

The actor made her OTT debut the same year with ZEE5’s ‘The Broken News‘ alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.

Related – Shoaib Akhtar refutes rumours claiming he was in love with Sonali Bendre

Earlier, she revealed she lost many films due to the pressure from the underworld mafia, as major financing was done by them for the titles at the time.

“Many clean sources were financing films. But, there was not a proper, formal industry status,” she told the host. “So, there was a lot of unregulated finance coming in as well, and banks will not give it to you. So, that limit was there.”

Comments