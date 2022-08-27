Boy yawns as adults scream during roller coaster ride, video goes viral

A funny video of a boy sitting calmly and yawning while adults were shouting in excitement during a roller coaster ride has gone viral over social media.

The viral video on Instagram shows the adults behind him screaming and having the time of their life. While the child, on the other hand, sits clamly and yawns as if its no big deal for him.

The video has gotten more than two million likes from the social media application.

It is pertinent to mention that all sort of bizarre incidents have happened during roller coaster.

A video of a man catching a dropped iPhone mid-air while riding a roller coaster at a theme park in Barcelona went viral.

It showed Samuel Kempf from New Zealand who is catching a dropped iPhone mid-air while moving through the air at 134 kmh. The owner of the phone hugged Samuel Kempf after receiving his iPhone.

Previously, a video on YouTube showed how people got stuck when a roller coaster at Universal Studios in Japan suddenly stopped mid-ride.

The Flying Dinosaur rollercoaster that is inspired by Jurassic Park’s theme suddenly stopped with around 64 people hanging upside down for around two hours as theme park workers began the rescue operation.

Reportedly, no one got injured and everyone was recued safely.

