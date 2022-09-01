Thursday, September 1, 2022
VIRAL: Brawl breaks out at wedding after groom’s family demands papad

Most of you have seen several fights during wedding ceremonies over pity matters, but have you ever heard a brawl during marriage ceremony over asking for papad? No? A shocking video showing a massive brawl at a wedding in Indian state of Kerala is going viral on social media.

According to reports, an unpleasant spat escalated into a fistfight in Kerala’s Alappuzha over not giving papad at the marriage feast to the guests from the groom’s side.

The fight escalated quite fast after a verbal spat, people were seen hitting each other with shoes and slippers in the viral video. Later, people even used chairs and tables to attack each other, leaving six people injured.

A case has also been registered by the Alappuzha Police against 10 people who were apparently being identified.

