VIRAL: Bride, bridegroom fall after rope of swing snaps

A video of a newlywed couple falling down after the rope supporting the swing on which they were sitting snapped is going viral went viral.

A foreign news agency, in is reported, reported that the incident happened in Raipur city of the Chhattisgarh state of India.

The clip sees the bridegroom and his bride sitting on a platform to make a grand entrance. We can see that fireworks getting lit on the stage while dancers in the background perform to welcome the couple.

Suddenly, the supporting ropes snapping causing them to fall from the swing from around 12 feet high.

The social media users took to the reply section where they criticized the display of wealth and wedding planner for not taking safety measures.

Such kind of incidents is often seen during wedding ceremonies in the country.

Recently, a hilarious video posted on Instagram shows the bride and groom sitting on a fancy swing-like platform that is hovering over a table. Guests look up as the couple makes their grand entry.

Aside from the swing, the couple was not supported by any harness. They lost their balance and the swing titled forwards, making them fall on the table.

