Brisbane Heat’s Charli Knott takes amazing catch, video goes viral

A video of Brisbane Heat batter Charli Knott taking a sublime catch in the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 fixture against Adelaide Strikers is goint viral.

Brisbane Heat shared the viral video on its Twitter account.

The clip showed a top edge coming off Laura Wolvaardt’s bat from the bowling of Amelia Kerr. Charli Knott sprinted and dived to complete the one-handed amazing catch.

The video of Charli Knotrt taking the amazing catch has thousands of views. There were hundreds of likes.

Her efforts went in vain as Adelaide Strikers won their Women’s Big Bash League 2022 game to Brisbane Heat.

Adelaide Strikers set a target of 140-8 in their 20 overs with Laura Wolvaardt and opener Katie Mack scoring 46 and 35.

Nicola Hancock and Jess Jonassen took three wickets each.

In reply, Brisbane Heat were dismissed for 109 in 16.2 overs. Charli Knott scored and Jess Jonassen scored 29 and 23 runs.

Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown bagged four wickets each.

