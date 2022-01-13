VIRAL: Britt Baker joins Adam Cole’s team on AEW Dynamite

The AEW Women’s Champion Dr Britt Baker became part of wrestler Adam Cole’s team on AEW Dynamite and the segment got the attention of its fans.

The situation started when Adam Cole offered to fight a mixed tag team match to Best Friends on AEW Dynamite next weeks. It looked to be a sign of what was to come.

Later in the night, he along with his team members Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly came to the ring to demand a shot at the tag team championship. His other teammates The Young Bucks made their way to the rings with the same request as well.

Chaos unfolded when Best Friends members – led by Orange Cassidy – began fighting reDRagon in the squared circle. Just when Orange Cassidy had the upper hand, Adam Cole levelled him with a low blow.

Orange Cassidy’s team member Kris Stadtlander came to her leader’s aid and locked horns with Adam Cole. She was attacked from behind by Britt Baker, who then knocked her out by delivering a devastating curb stomp.

The women’s champion then held the Best Friends’ leader up for Adam Cole to deliver a superkick to the face followed by a boot to the back of the head.

It is pertinent to mention that Adam Cole and Britt Baker have been dating in real life.

Here’s what social media had to say about the segment.

So ready for this storyline 😍 — makenzie (@kenzienila) January 13, 2022

This was a good start to the show . I am shock by this. It’s was a shock to see the Dr coming to Her Boyfriends Aide.Well done in my book.#AEWonTBS — Kimani Lerome Henry (@KimanileromeH) January 13, 2022

